Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLF opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

