Barrington Research Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NCMI stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

