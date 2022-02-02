Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.25. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

GILD stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

