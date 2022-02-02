FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ABB Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ABB in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get ABB alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ABB by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.