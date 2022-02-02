FY2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of TRGP opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.