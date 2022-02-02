Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 162,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 184,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $310.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.26 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zepp Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.