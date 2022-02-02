Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02). Approximately 1,033,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,369,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.58. The company has a market cap of £16.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60.

Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

