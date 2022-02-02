BonFi Market Cap Achieves $463,616.70 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $463,616.70 and $199,747.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonFi has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00116216 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

