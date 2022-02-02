Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.05. 59,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 12,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.58.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 58.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.