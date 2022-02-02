Mode Global (LON:MODE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). 556,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 756,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.40 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of £12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.03.

About Mode Global (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

