WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Trading Up 0.3%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 16,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 486,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

WEG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGZY)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

