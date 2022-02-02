Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) to “Hold”

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of GTBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 239,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,819. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $7,906,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 555.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

