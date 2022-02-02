Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,301. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.