Insider Selling: Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Sells 6,730 Shares of Stock

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUBY remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 588,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $606.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RUBY. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

