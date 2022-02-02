ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 2.5%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) shares shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 146.10 ($1.96). 1,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £146.10 million and a PE ratio of 54.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.34.

ASA International Group Company Profile (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

