Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Up 2.2%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.40. 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products comprises of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

