Head-To-Head Survey: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocugen and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 18.09 -$21.82 million N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million N/A N/A

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -111.47% -82.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ocugen and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 104.13%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 547.86%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Ocugen.

Summary

Ocugen beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

