Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 3.3%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 348,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 373,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Cartier Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price target on the stock.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of C$31.63 million and a PE ratio of -72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.