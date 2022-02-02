Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Down 10.2%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.2937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

