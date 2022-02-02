Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 3,770,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

