Origo (OGO) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Origo has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $711,148.20 and approximately $326,296.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.