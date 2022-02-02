PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. 515,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,419. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

