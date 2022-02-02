PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.
Shares of PJT stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. 515,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,419. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
