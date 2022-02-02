Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FURY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $84.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.22. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

