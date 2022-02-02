Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of ESTA traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. 154,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.