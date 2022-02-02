Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

NYSE:FOE remained flat at $$21.80 on Tuesday. 541,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,293. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

