Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The game software company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 3,770,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

