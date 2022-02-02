Effect.AI 24-Hour Volume Tops $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00191121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00389165 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.