AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 368,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,024. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $978.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUDC. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

