Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36.

HMN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 364,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,501. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

