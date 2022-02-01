Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $177,594.78 and approximately $992.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,226,731 coins and its circulating supply is 922,875 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

