Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mercury Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.59 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 778,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.52.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.