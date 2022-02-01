Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mercury Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.59 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 778,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.52.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
