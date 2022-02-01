Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 2,228,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

