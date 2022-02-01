Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -328.67% -102.72% -70.99% CASI Pharmaceuticals -175.18% -49.87% -32.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.34 -$18.24 million N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 6.20 -$48.29 million ($0.35) -1.92

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 864.91%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 485.75%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

