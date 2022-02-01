Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Increases By 54.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
