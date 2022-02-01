Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Increases By 54.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 123,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 68.2% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 48,696 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

