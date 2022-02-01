Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

TECH traded up $25.16 on Tuesday, reaching $401.57. The company had a trading volume of 562,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,049. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

