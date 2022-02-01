Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

NYSE XOM traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,999,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833,385. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

