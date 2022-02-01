Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,471. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Doximity by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

