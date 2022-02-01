O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38-0.43 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 1,046,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. UBS Group AG raised its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

