PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its Q1 guidance to approx $0.87 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,143,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.