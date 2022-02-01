Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,030,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 14,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Matterport stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 19,584,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,903,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66. Matterport has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

