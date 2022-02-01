DeFine Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DeFine has a total market cap of $84.08 million and $2.42 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFine has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00052381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.37 or 0.07153079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,574.14 or 0.99886783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053281 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

