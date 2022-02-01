Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 807,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,486. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

