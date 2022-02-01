Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,053. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,833,163 shares of company stock worth $267,723,892. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

