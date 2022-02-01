PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE PFN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $9,872,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 161,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter worth about $393,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

