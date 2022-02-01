PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE PFN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.