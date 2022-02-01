Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 67.4% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 55,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,511. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 334,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,362 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $893,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

