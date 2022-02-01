Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Update

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luby’s by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Luby’s by 4,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Luby’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Luby's alerts:

NYSE LUB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 117,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,062. Luby’s has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.