Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $100,206.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $100,206.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043806 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00116049 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 342,253,933 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

