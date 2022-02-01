ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $158,034.72 and $86.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00295381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

