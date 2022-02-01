Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.22.

EQR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

