BSCPAD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $62.63 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.88 or 0.07140016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,509.88 or 1.00172268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053330 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

